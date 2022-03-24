OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Stock Price Up 17.9%

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) rose 17.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 164,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,840,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

OCFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. HSBC downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $844.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 5,335.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 57.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

