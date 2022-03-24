Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.96 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.330-$0.410 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.08.

Get Ooma alerts:

OOMA opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. Ooma has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $347.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 390.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ooma by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ooma by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ooma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ooma (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.