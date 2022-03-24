Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.320-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.89 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.670 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPRT. Barclays dropped their price target on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.49. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,788. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

