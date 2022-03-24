Oppenheimer Comments on X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.73). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.56). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

XFOR stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

