Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $23.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,866 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $133.56. The company had a trading volume of 875,762 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.94 and a 200-day moving average of $137.23. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.