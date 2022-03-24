Orgel Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.89.

Cintas stock traded up $9.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $410.41. 744,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.57 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

