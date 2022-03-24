Origin Sport Price Hits $0.0044 (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $45,212.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00075655 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011818 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000175 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

