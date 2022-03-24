OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.56) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.

OSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.75) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 678.40 ($8.93).

OSB traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 547.50 ($7.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,229. The stock has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 527 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 516.98. OSB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 407 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 592 ($7.79).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

