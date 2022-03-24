Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get Owlet alerts:

Owlet stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Owlet has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of ($2.50) million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owlet will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OWLT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Owlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,004,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in Owlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,813,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,870,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owlet (Get Rating)

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owlet (OWLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.