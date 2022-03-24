Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) Trading Down 0.5%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.10. Approximately 15,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSMJ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,001,000.

