Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $35.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.17.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of PACB stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.67. 4,491,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380,967. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $35,326,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,569,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,007,000 after purchasing an additional 436,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

