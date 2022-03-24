PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $53.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

NYSE PD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.92. 44,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,503. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.17.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $2,295,687.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $790,587.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,610 shares of company stock worth $7,279,169 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 58.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in PagerDuty by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

