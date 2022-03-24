Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Sells $5,681,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PANW stock opened at $604.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.72 and a 52 week high of $619.74.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 511.0% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 37.5% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.