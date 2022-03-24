Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Sells $5,681,000.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PANW stock opened at $604.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.72 and a 52 week high of $619.74.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 511.0% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 37.5% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.