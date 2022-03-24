Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 15,323 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $186,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $255,095.84.

On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $514,384.42.

On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $777,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $832,903.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $891,856.56.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $772,748.16.

On Monday, February 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $896,337.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $453,855.24.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $599,251.32.

On Monday, February 7th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,340 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $382,983.60.

Shares of NYSE:PARR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,506. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $715.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.55. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $18,996,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 70.0% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 910,000 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $6,230,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,025,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PARR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

About Par Pacific (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

