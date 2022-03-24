Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 211.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vale by 112.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 63.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

VALE opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.718 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

