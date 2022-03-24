Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.57) to GBX 565 ($7.44) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.10) to GBX 725 ($9.54) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $496.67.

HSBC stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

