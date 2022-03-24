Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,476 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DTE Energy by 35.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,511,000 after acquiring an additional 202,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DTE Energy by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,090,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,367,000 after acquiring an additional 251,113 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $109,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $126.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $106.80 and a twelve month high of $128.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

