Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,743 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,537,000 after buying an additional 167,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after buying an additional 98,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after buying an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 112.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,892,000 after buying an additional 1,000,028 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Nucor stock opened at $147.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $149.15.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

