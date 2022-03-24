Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,152 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth about $2,034,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth about $12,140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth about $1,492,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth about $870,000.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,711,164. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD opened at $108.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 1.35. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

Rapid7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.