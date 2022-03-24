Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 5,016 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,257,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,196,000 after acquiring an additional 648,016 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,832,000 after buying an additional 603,601 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,914,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 476,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,392.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after buying an additional 359,403 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

