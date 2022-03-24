Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 6,444 Shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 39.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $38.99 on Thursday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Evans Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $101,256.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $77,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

