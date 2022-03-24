ParkinGo Price Reaches $0.0776 (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $2,568.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,983.68 or 0.99912810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00066635 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00023934 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001946 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015149 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

