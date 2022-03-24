Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “
Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a market cap of $878.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of -0.74. Patria Investments has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $19.49.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Patria Investments by 1,850.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 3,284.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 4,260.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the third quarter valued at $372,000.
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
