Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a market cap of $878.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of -0.74. Patria Investments has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 52.03% and a return on equity of 32.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Patria Investments will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Patria Investments by 1,850.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 3,284.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 4,260.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the third quarter valued at $372,000.

