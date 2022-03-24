Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.080-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PDCO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.34. 16,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,259. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.