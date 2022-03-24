Payfare (TSE:PAY) Trading Up 3.1%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.48 and last traded at C$6.26. 122,445 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 74,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$295.35 million and a PE ratio of -11.70.

Payfare

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

