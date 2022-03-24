Payfare (TSE:PAY) Trading Up 3.1%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.48 and last traded at C$6.26. 122,445 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 74,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.07.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$295.35 million and a PE ratio of -11.70.
About Payfare (TSE:PAY)
Featured Articles
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Payfare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payfare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.