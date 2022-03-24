PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in PayPal by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,395,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,311,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

