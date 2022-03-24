Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 6,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 281.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after acquiring an additional 133,352 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 86,445 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Macquarie cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.64. 8,761,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,417,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

