Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives $40.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $31.99. 61,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,263. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

About Peoples Bancorp (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.