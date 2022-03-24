PEPS Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $4,125.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00102118 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

