PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 325,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 49,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.48. 4,532,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,953,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.34 and a 12 month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

