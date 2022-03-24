Performant Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Performant Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Performant Financial’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

PFMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performant Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $167.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of -0.68. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 158.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Performant Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 40,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,251.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,334,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,642 and have sold 351,594 shares valued at $784,891. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Performant Financial (Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.