Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Gap Down to $13.72

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $13.40. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 200 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,433,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 695,220 shares during the period. SoftVest Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after buying an additional 341,364 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,705,000. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 152,604 shares during the period.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

