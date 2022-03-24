Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Gap Down to $13.72

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $13.40. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 200 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
