Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Sets New 1-Year High at $118.00

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.51), with a volume of 517487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.42).

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDL. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petra Diamonds currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 96.88. The company has a market capitalization of £231.10 million and a PE ratio of 1.44.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

