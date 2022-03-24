Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

