PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) is Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,726,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,021 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 17.8% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 9.22% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $184,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after buying an additional 52,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,762,000 after buying an additional 581,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,187,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,351,000 after buying an additional 620,209 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 203,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,978. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $49.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51.

