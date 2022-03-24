Phathom Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,110 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 23,971% compared to the typical volume of 42 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $13.93 on Thursday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $441.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

