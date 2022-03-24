Phathom Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,110 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 23,971% compared to the typical volume of 42 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $13.93 on Thursday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $441.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.06.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
