Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $799.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 6.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,585,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,093 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,466 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

