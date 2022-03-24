Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.25. 5,037,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,063,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

