Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,600 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $15,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Photronics by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 389,693 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Photronics by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 343,257 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 297,757 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 1,249.1% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 250,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 232,337 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Photronics by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 193,669 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $36,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $72,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,069. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

