Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Sells $1,621,165.50 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.66. 6,460,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,783,864. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $88.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pinterest by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,797 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Pinterest by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,303 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in Pinterest by 11.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

