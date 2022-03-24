Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $272.00 at KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $252.00 to $272.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.82. 2,520,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,927. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.94 and its 200-day moving average is $196.49. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,702 shares of company stock valued at $15,707,305 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

