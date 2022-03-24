Pittards plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:PTD)

Pittards plc (LON:PTD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of PTD stock opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.88) on Thursday. Pittards has a 1-year low of GBX 43.36 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 74 ($0.97). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 61.26. The firm has a market cap of £8.59 million and a P/E ratio of 60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
