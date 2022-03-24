Pittards plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:PTD)

Pittards plc (LON:PTD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PTD stock opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.88) on Thursday. Pittards has a 1-year low of GBX 43.36 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 74 ($0.97). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 61.26. The firm has a market cap of £8.59 million and a P/E ratio of 60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates in UK and Ethiopia divisions. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

