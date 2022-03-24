Playcent (PCNT) Market Capitalization Hits $833,724.44

Playcent (PCNT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Playcent has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $833,724.44 and $26,949.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00036898 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00109881 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

