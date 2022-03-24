PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 24,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,858. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNM. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after acquiring an additional 537,749 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 528.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after buying an additional 730,636 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 704,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,131,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after buying an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

