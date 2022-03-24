PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $31.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PPL. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

PPL stock opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPL has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,698,000 after acquiring an additional 799,735 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PPL by 59.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

