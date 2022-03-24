Presidio Property Trust (SQFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SQFT opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
About Presidio Property Trust (Get Rating)
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
