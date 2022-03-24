Presidio Property Trust (SQFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SQFT opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

