Presima Inc. Reduces Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Presima Inc. reduced its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.87.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,776. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.40 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.09%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

