Presima Inc. Sells 64,700 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Presima Inc. cut its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,700 shares during the quarter. Duke Realty makes up approximately 4.4% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Duke Realty worth $25,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 68,523 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 293,989 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of DRE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Duke Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.