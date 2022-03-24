Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.56.

Shares of APD stock opened at $235.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

