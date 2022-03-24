Private Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,541 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.11.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

